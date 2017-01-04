Since we launched The Medical Letter on Drugs and Therapeutics in 1959, hundreds of thousands of healthcare professionals have trusted us to provide them with concise, critical, and authoritative reviews of medicines old and new. Our loyalty has always belonged to our readers. We have never accepted advertising or commercial support from any entity. Help us keep our unbiased, objective drug reviews available to you for many years to come.
Antiviral drugs can be used for prophylaxis and treatment of influenza. Frequently updated information on influenza activity, testing for influenza, and antiviral resistance is available from the CDC at www.cdc.gov/flu.
INDICATIONS FOR TREATMENT — The CDC recommends starting antiviral treatment as soon as possible after illness onset, without waiting for the results of influenza testing. Antiviral treatment is indicated for all persons with suspected or confirmed influenza who are at high risk for complications, including children <2 years old, persons <19 years old receiving long-term aspirin therapy, adults ≥65 years old, morbidly obese persons (BMI ≥40), women who are pregnant or ≤2 weeks postpartum, persons of American Indian/Alaska Native heritage, residents of nursing homes or other chronic care facilities, and persons who are immunosuppressed or have certain chronic medical conditions (including...
The FDA has approved Basaglar (Lilly/Boehringer Ingelheim), a "follow-on" 100 units/mL insulin glargine product similar to Lantus (Sanofi), which recently went off patent. A 300 units/mL formulation of insulin glargine (Toujeo) was approved in 2015.1
INSULIN GLARGINE — A recombinant DNA analog of human insulin, insulin glargine forms microprecipitates in subcutaneous tissue, prolonging its duration of action to a mean of about 24 hours.2 It has less ...